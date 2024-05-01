Portsmouth man sentenced to 18 years for 2nd-degree murder of man outside daycare

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to serve 18 years after he was found guilty of murdering a man outside a daycare last June, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Portsmouth.

Ryheem Jasaun Hargrow Pugh was sentenced to 15 years for second-degree murder on Tuesday.

He was also sentenced to three years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony and three years for shooting in commission of a felony. He will serve these sentences at the same time, making his overall sentence 18 years.

Hargrow Pugh's sentencing comes just over two months after a jury found him guilty on the three charges in February.

Crime Man found guilty for June shooting death outside Portsmouth daycare Sammi Bilitz

The charges stem from a shooting outside a Portsmouth daycare on King Street that left a man, Rocco Nixon, dead.

On June 1, Hargrow Pugh arrived at the daycare with the mother of Nixon's children and her children in his vehicle, the Commonwealth's Attorney says. Nixon was in a separate car at the daycare, the Commonwealth's Attorney added.

When both men got out of their cars, Hargrow Pugh shot Nixon multiple times, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Nixon died at the hospital.

After serving his sentence, Hargrow Pugh will be on supervised probation for three years.