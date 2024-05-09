Portsmouth mom warns others after losing her son to fentanyl poisoning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Years after losing her son to fentanyl poisoning, a local mom remains dedicated to making sure people understand the dangers of the deadly drug.

Elizabeth Ripley lost her son, Michael Warren, just six days before his 22nd birthday. She's reminded of the tragic loss every day.

"Those are his ashes right here in this black box," said Ripley, who keeps the box displayed in her home.

She says Michael battled with substance abuse and took a pill that he thought was Xanax, but it was the deadly disguise we know as fentanyl.

"I found him in his bedroom. He was sitting down, leaned over in front of his nightstand, and I immediately grabbed him, pulled him up, and started hitting on his chest. I was hollering and screaming at him. I ran downstairs, grabbed my phone and Narcan, but it didn't work," Ripley said.

Ripley says she hasn't been able to forgive the person who gave her son the pill.

"I don't think he would want anybody to ever go through what he went through," she said.

Her story is just one of thousands across the country. DEA agents have taken note of the rise in fentanyl deaths.

"It's ravaging a lot of families, it's destroying a lot of communities," said Jarod Forget, DEA Special Agent in Charge.

The DEA says just two milligrams of the drug is considered a lethal dose. To put things into perspective, that's equal to 10 to 15 grains of table salt.

"Seven out of every 10 pills we come across has a deadly amount of fentanyl. So really, one pill can kill," said Forget.

Ripley has made it her mission to turn her grief into action.

"That's why I'm out in the community, letting people know about it. I'm trying to pass out the Narcan and get everybody trained to administer it, along with working with the health department," Ripley added.

She also holds a fentanyl awareness walk in Portsmouth every June through her nonprofit, which she started in her son's memory. Families across Hampton Roads and beyond walk side-by-side, raising awareness about the deadly drug.

Ripley says her goal is to make sure no other mother has to endure the pain she has.

"If it's not a bottle with your name on the label, don't take it," she warns.

More information on the upcoming fentanyl awareness walk is in the flyer pictured below.