Elizabeth City man charged with trafficking fentanyl: Sheriff's Office

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — A Pasquotank County man was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl between New York and Elizabeth City, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they initiated a traffic stop on Highway 17 on Sunday, May 5, after they spotted a 2024 Hyundai Tuscon speeding.

Before the stop, deputies said they saw the driver throw something out of the car window.

Al Esteban Ortiz, 47, of Briarwood Rd., Elizabeth City, was found in possession of around 185 grams of fentanyl, according to deputies.

Investigators said they were able to determine that Ortiz was supplying fentanyl to Elizabeth City and surrounding areas.

Ortiz was arrested and charged with felony trafficking and possession of fentanyl; he was taken to Albermarle District Jail and held under a $1 million bond, according to deputies.