Portsmouth non-profit to provide gang prevention to Portsmouth students

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's a push to help at-risk students in Portsmouth succeed, not only in the classroom, but in life.

Communities in schools focuses on empowering students. They are working with Edward Brown Foundation, a non-profit organization, to provide gang prevention in Portsmouth schools.

In a few weeks, the Edward Brown Foundation will be mentoring and providing gang prevention tools to students in Portsmouth Public Schools.

Watch: Portsmouth Youth gang prevention program aims to steer teens on probation the right way

Portsmouth Youth gang prevention program aims to steer teens on probation the right way

Kameron Dancey, a teen says the foundation has been pivotal when it comes to having a positive male role model.

"Mr. George as a mentor signed me up for this boxing program. I liked it. It gave me exercise and how to control my anger and self-defense," Dancey said.

The Edward Brown Foundation is run by mental health advocates Geogre DeGroat and Geravis Brown.

Watch: Portsmouth nonprofit exposes teens to life beyond their neighborhoods

Portsmouth non-profit exposes teens to life beyond their neighborhoods

The foundation mentors Portsmouth youth, taking them on weekend outings and teaching them anger management through boxing.

Shawnta Reid, a Portsmouth mother says her sons now have positive role model in their life because of the foundation.

"It gave them confidence. I have a quiet twin and a rowdy twin. It boosted a lot in the quiet twin as far as sticking up for himself and his anger issues. Beforehand, he was going off the rails," Reid said.

"They are giving us a case load of children that are at-risk of troubled youth at risk," Brown said.

"The thought came to me a couple of years ago because of a lot of crime going on in Portsmouth. We had been working in Newport News for gang prevention," DeGroat said.

Watch: Suffolk officials hosting event to curb youth gang violence

Suffolk officials hosting event to curb youth gang violence

DeGroat and Brown are both from Portsmouth.

"We’re going to focus on the hotspots which we are hearing are Cradock, Cradock Elementary and Norcom," DeGroat said.

If you would like to sign your child up with the Edward Brown Foundation, click here