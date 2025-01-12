Portsmouth Police Department searching for missing man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing man. Michael Carter, 64, was last seen Saturday, January 11.

Here is the information police shared:

PORTSMOUTH, Va.-Investigators are searching for 64-year-old Michael Carter. He was last seen this afternoon, January 11, 2025, around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Goldenstar Lane.

Mr. Carter is 5’ 6” and approximately 120 pounds; he was last seen wearing a black sports coat with a black sweater, gray dress pants, black shoes, glasses, and a gold chain. Michael Carter may be experiencing cognitive complications.

We urge those with information on their whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.