Portsmouth welcomes 4th city manager in 4 years

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On the 6th floor of Portsmouth's city hall, onlookers heard a pledge from Steven Carter as he took over as Portsmouth city manager.

"I promise you whatever the situation is, I will tell you the truth," said Carter.

He's the fourth person to hold the position in four years.

WTKR staff Portsmouth city manager Steven Carter and wife Maria Carter.

"And I am fully aware that the vote for my appointment was not unanimous," Carter continued.

Last month the city council voted four to three to bring in Carter. That's when News 3 sat down with mayor Shannon Glover who had wanted to keep on interim city manager Mimi Terry.

"We continue to start over and starting over there's a cost to that as well," Glover said in March.

But Glover and everyone else now want to set up Carter for success. They welcomed him Friday.

"I am encouraged by the commitment of all seven board members who have pledged to work with me to make Portsmouth the best it can be," said Carter.

Portsmouth Portsmouth City Council votes on new city manager Danielle Saitta

He's coming into a role that's seen controversy.

The last city manager was Tonya Chapman, who was fired in January 2023. Before that was Angel Jones, who was fired in 2022. Before Jones Lydia Pettis Patton was city manager. She resigned ahead of her retirement.

Mimi Terry served as interim city manager after Chapman left. When council voted to bring on Carter, Dr. Pettis Patton, through the Berkley Group, took on the interim city manager role.

Thursday Councilman De'Andre Barnes told News 3 about employment decisions made during Mimi Terry and Dr. Lydia Pettis-Patton's interim city manager stints. News 3 learned this week the deputy city manager, Vernell Woods, no longer works for the city.

"Mimi Terry was the interim city manager and she hired and fired people while she was in that position, including the last day when she was walking out," explained councilman Barnes. "And we gave the same authority to Dr. Patton."

Portsmouth 'We continue to start over:' Portsmouth mayor talks high city manager turnover Erika Craven

Barnes said there was authority for any employment decisions during that time, but that there have been issues elsewhere in city government.

Carter said he knows what he's walking into.

"Ultimately, we have to agree that we are not adversaries," said Carter. "And furthermore, we have to agree that we will not act as though we are adversaries."

That's something the people want too.

"I ask the people that's on the seat right now from the mayor on down to listen to the citizens," said Sheila Joseph of Portsmouth. "The citizen know what they want and need."

"Your voices matter. And I promise to listen, to be engaged, and to be fully committed every step of the way," concluded Carter.