17-year-old arrested in fatal Virginia Beach shooting: Police

Posted at 3:44 PM, May 13, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Virginia Beach, police said Monday.

The shooting took place on April 5 in the 1200 block of Level Green Blvd, police said, and the suspect was apprehended on Friday, May 10.

Officers said they received a report of shots fired at around 10:45 p.m.

Responding officers said they found one person suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Kalani Bailey-Cortez, 21, of Norfolk was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

