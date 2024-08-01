2 dead following crash in Virginia Beach; driver arrested and charged

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash that happened Wednesday at the intersection of Shipps Corner Road and Old Clubhouse Road.

Adam Cieniewicz, 36, is facing a hit and run felony charge, police say.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., a car crashed at the intersection and ended up in the tree line along the 2900 block of Shipps Corner Road.

Officers say they found two unresponsive passengers in the car: 32-year-old Francisco Bisono IV and 65-year-old Shawn Babonis, both from Virginia Beach. Both men died at the scene, police say.

Cieniewicz, who was driving the car, left before officers arrived, police say. They arrested him later on Wednesday.

The crash is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 757-385-4606. You can also call the Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.