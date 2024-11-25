2nd arrest made in connection to deadly shooting on Fox Creek Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A second suspect has been charged with murder nearly two months after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Virginia Beach, according to police.

Aarion Hopkins, an 18-year-old from Chesapeake, was arrested last Thursday, police say. He's facing the following charges: first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempted robbery, and conspiracy.

The charges are in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on September 30. Police say that morning, officers found a man who had been shot in the 600 block of Fox Creek Court. Police say the man, who was later identified as 20-year-old Keshawn Woodhouse from Virginia Beach, died at the scene.

Later that day, police arrested Javon Pollard, a 19-year-old from Portsmouth, in connection to the shooting.

Police say further investigation led to Hopkins' arrest and upgraded charges for Pollard. He was initially charged with second-degree murder, but police say he's now charged with first-degree murder. He's also charged with conspiracy, police added.