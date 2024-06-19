Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

3 firefighters injured after fire tears through Virginia Beach home

448665123_810987157798124_2155988768278602655_n.jpg
448753798_810987047798135_8230776381091628391_n.jpg
448662407_810992704464236_5670530708938653046_n.jpg
448751556_810992684464238_3732813498025042574_n.jpg
448660329_810987111131462_8498290953725806037_n.jpg
448668320_810992671130906_5662948278098709497_n.jpg
448754953_810992711130902_118076116346869978_n.jpg
448753698_810987067798133_1884632865405449667_n.jpg
448665514_810987054464801_5693601922014457882_n.jpg
448669317_810987117798128_7694412476388533483_n.jpg
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jun 19, 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three firefighters are hurt after a fire tore through a Virginia Beach home, according to VBFD.

Around 4:15 a.m., crews were sent to the 700 block of Semmie Drive for a garage fire at a home, fire officials say. That's not far from Pungo Ferry Landing Park.

The fire had rekindled from the night before, officials added.

When crews got to the home, it was fully engulfed in flames, officials say.

During the crews' effort to put the fire out, three firefighters were hurt, officials say. They've been taken to the hospital and all three are expected to survive, officials added..

The fire left three people without a home, officials say. They had already left the home due to smoke damage from the initial fire.

VBFD says the fire is under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice