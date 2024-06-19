3 firefighters injured after fire tears through Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three firefighters are hurt after a fire tore through a Virginia Beach home, according to VBFD.

Around 4:15 a.m., crews were sent to the 700 block of Semmie Drive for a garage fire at a home, fire officials say. That's not far from Pungo Ferry Landing Park.

The fire had rekindled from the night before, officials added.

When crews got to the home, it was fully engulfed in flames, officials say.

During the crews' effort to put the fire out, three firefighters were hurt, officials say. They've been taken to the hospital and all three are expected to survive, officials added..

The fire left three people without a home, officials say. They had already left the home due to smoke damage from the initial fire.

VBFD says the fire is under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.