3 Virginia Beach deputies charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Rolin Hill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three Virginia Beach deputies are accused of murder in the death of Rolin Hill.

The following former deputies are charged with second-degree murder, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office: 39-year-old Eric Baptiste from Virginia Beach, 39-year-old Michael Kidd from Chesapeake, and 34-year-old Kevin Wilson from Virginia Beach.

Baptiste and Kidd are also charged with assault and battery, facing five counts and two counts, respectively.

The charges come after a special grand jury heard evidence regarding Mr. Hill’s arrest and booking into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Hill was arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department on June 4 and brought to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center for trespassing at a 7-Eleven off of Brigands Way near Holland Road.

In October, five of the deputies involved were terminated by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

News 3 obtained an arrest warrant in June that said Hill was told to leave the store by both the manager and an officer present but he refused. In addition, Hill “became disorderly,” started fighting officers and tried to grab an officer’s gear when he was told he was under arrest, an officer claimed.

At the jail, Hill became "uncooperative and combative," which prompted deputies to restrain him for "his safety and the safety of the arresting officers and jail deputies."

Shortly after his arrest, Hill experienced a medical emergency at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and was transported to Sentara Princess Anne where he later died.

The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported that Hill's death was caused due to positional and mechanical asphyxia due to restraint with neck and torso compression.

In addition, they reported his manner of death was a homicide.