8-year-old shot in head wakes up from coma: Family friend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Landyn Davis, the 8-year-old that was shot in the head by a stray bullet while he was inside his home playing video games, has woken up from a coma, according to a family friend.

Jessica Heughins, who also organized the vigil for Landyn outside of CHKD Monday, told News 3 that he woke up on his own Tuesday.

Landyn's family says he was placed in a medically induced coma and has brain damage, but that he had a CT scan on Monday and positive results came back.

"Then we’ll see what he’s able to do and what he’s capable of doing with the damages he has to his brain," Emily Rigsby, Landyn Davis's mother, said.

Heughins told News 3 that Landyn still has the breathing tube down his throat, but that he is awake and responsive to what's going on around him.

"We are overwhelmed with joy," Heughins said. "He still has the breathing tube down his throat and can't speak yet but he is awake. He keeps balling his face up and crying when his mom talks to him."

On Feb. 13 around 6:15 p.m., Virginia Beach police were notified about shots fired on Peele Court from ShotSpotter and several 911 calls.

When they arrived, they found Landyn shot in the head.

Virginia Beach police have set up an anonymous digital evidence portal, where people who may have information on Landyn's case can upload images and information.

