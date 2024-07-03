'Beyond' is Back: Immersive experience featuring artist Claude Monet opens Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A year after the wildly successful "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit came to the Virginia Beach Convention Center, the exhibition is back with a new subject: Claude Monet.

"Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience" opens Friday, July 5 and runs through September 5.

The exhibition is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and presented locally in partnership with Virginia Arts Festival.

More from Virginia Beach: VB City council wants to bring new aircraft to NAS Oceana

Monet, who was born in France in 1840, is known as a leading figure in impressionism, an artistic movement known for artists capturing an impression of the world through their own point of view and perspective.

"Beyond Monet" uses modern technology to project the artist's works onto walls, surrounding visitors as they walk into the exhibition. Music, lighting and movement help breathe new life into the works.

Prior to entering the main room, visitors will go through an entry space where they can learn about Monet's life.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

According to Virginia Arts Festival, last year's "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit was wildly successful in Virginia Beach, with people coming from all 50 states. The success in 2023 is part of the reason for the "Beyond" series' return, the nonprofit tells News 3.

"Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience" is open every Wednesday-Sunday, with encore presentations of "Beyond Van Gogh" open every other weekend.

Tickets start at $30. Click HERE for ticket information and more information about the exhibit.