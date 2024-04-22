Bicyclist at fault after VB crash with car, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bicyclist was found responsible by officials for a crash involving them and a car, according to Virginia Beach police.

Police say they were told about the crash—which happened at the intersection of Indian River Road and Military Highway—around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The cyclist had some cuts on their face and was taken to the hospital, police say. The driver of the car stayed at the intersection and cooperated with the investigation, police say.

After investigating, police say the cyclist was determined to be at fault, and they were issued a summons for failure to obey a traffic signal.