Chair of Virginia Beach Republican Party indicted on felony charge

Laura Hughes
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jun 07, 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - — The chair of the Virginia Beach Republican Party has been indicted on a felony charge of intercepting wire communications, court records show.

Laura Hughes was indicted by a grand jury this week on the charge due to an incident that happened in February, according to court records.

Hughes was elected chair of the city's Republican party earlier this year.

Previously, she served on the school board.

Jack Thornton, the Commonwealth's Attorney of Northampton County, has been appointed a special prosecutor in the case. He declined to comment.

Hughes did not respond to a text message or phone call seeking comment.

