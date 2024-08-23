'Childcare crisis' discussions continue in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Discussions about what some call the childcare crisis are continuing in Virginia Beach.

On Tuesday, City Council was briefed on the status of childcare including the growing cost.

The average cost of care for an infant in Virginia Beach is $18,460, according to Dr. Jane Glasgow. She’s the Executive Director for Minus 9 to 5 which is under the Macon and Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University.

She gave the presentation along with Barbara Lito with the City’s Economic Development Department.

Lito says Virginia Beach recognized years ago that the childcare industry is critical to the local economy, and it intentionally invested to support it.

Councilmember Chris Taylor told News 3 on Thursday, “To be honest, I don’t know if we really have a grasp in the City of Virginia Beach on how many of those businesses are seeking or desire financial assistance, because we’ve never really looked at the issue.”

Taylor also commented on how Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation Department is award-winning and has a large childcare program.

Michael Kirschman, Director of VB Parks and Recreation says it is in the process of hiring additional staff and will soon have openings for ages 3-5 at four centers: Princess Anne Recreation Center, Bow Creek Recreation Center, Kempsville Recreation Center, and Williams Farm Recreation Center.

“If we get our current batch of hires onboard, we should have around 50 spots opening starting in September.”

He added, that it's also more affordable, and “There’s always a constant need for qualified, passionate adults who want to work with children who want to get them ready for school.”

Lito says staffing is always a challenge. She explained the City has started working with Tidewater Community College to provide training for students to earn a Career Studies Certificate in Child Development in three semesters. She said classes are offered in the evening.

Watch: Virginia lawmakers consider bills aimed at childcare affordability, access

Virginia lawmakers consider bills aimed at childcare affordability, access

Councilmember Taylor added that he would welcome a forum where representatives from Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Parks and Recreation, and private daycare owners could work together to address childcare issues.

Mother Libby Bunker is currently searching for part-time care for her 18-month-old and her 3-year-old.

“There’s just not a lot of creative options where it’s blended… work and childcare options. Some bigger cities are starting to have these really cool models, and I think Virginia Beach would be a really cool place to have something like that,” stated Bunker.

Click here for childcare resources through the Virginia Department of Social Services. Lito also suggests parents check out Child Care Aware of Virginia.

For those looking for a career in early childhood development, an upcoming event could be helpful. This Saturday, August 24, one employer, Naval Air Station Oceana is holding a hiring event for its Child and Youth Program. It will be held at Midway Manor Youth Center, 4200 Yorktown Boulevard from 9am- 1:30pm. It is open to the public.