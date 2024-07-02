Cola Beale to be sentenced in Virginia Beach for murdering girlfriend, adoptive father

NORFOLK, Va. — Cola Beale will be sentenced Tuesday in Virginia Beach for the murder of his girlfriend and adoptive father.

Beale was found guilty of the murders on March 20 after a two-day jury trial. He admitted to these killings in a police interrogation and a jailhouse interview with News 3.

As the court discussed a sentencing date, Beale said in the courtroom, "Can y'all get this s—t over with, bro?"

In March of 2022, Beale shot his girlfriend, 31-year-old Czavi'er Hill, in the head inside her Virginia Beach home, prosecutors said.

Two days after killing Hill, Beale returned to the home and set it on fire, prosecutors said. As a result, Hill's dog was burned alive while it was caged in a kennel, prosecutors added.

Beale said he tied Hill up in her room and was just going to leave her like that until he brought her dog in, covered it in bleach, and had a lighter.

"I pulled her dog in the room and I was gonna set the dog on fire, and she told me, 'No, don’t do nothing to the dog. You can take me and do whatever you were going to do to the dog to me instead,' and so that's what I did," Beale said to News 3.

Beale was arrested on March 30. Shortly after his arrest, he told News 3 that he "snapped" and shot his Hill in the head because her parents "kept confronting him about his plans" with their daughter.

Prosecutors said Beale also shot and killed his adoptive father, 73-year-old Clifton Baxter, while he was asleep on the couch inside his house. The exact date of Baxter's death is unknown, but prosecutors said he was killed sometime between Hill's murder on March 22 and the morning of March 25.

The jury found Beale guilty on two aggravated murder charges, two counts of arson, one count of abduction, two counts of using a gun to commit murder, and one count of mutilating a dog.

Beale was also convicted of killing his cousin, 32-year-old Downing McLean. He also admitted to killing McLean during the jailhouse interview with us.

Beale said he shot McLean because he considered him to be a liability since he knew about Hill and Baxter's murders, prosecutors said.

He'll be sentenced for charges in connection to his cousin's death, including first-degree murder, on August 23 in Norfolk.

This article will be updated once Beale is sentenced today.