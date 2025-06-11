Collaborative dolphin sculpture makes a splash at Renaissance Academy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Do all things with kindness and love," the sculpture's fin read. "Renaissance Academy, a new beginning" was painted on its lime-green tail.

The dolphin sculpture is an amalgamation of artwork, with its many squared-off sections designed and painted by a middle or high school student attending Renaissance Academy in Virginia Beach.

It wasn't originally supposed to be that way. The goal of the weeks-long project was to enhance a collaborative spirit between students by having them submit design ideas for the sculpture.

Nancy Habit, an art teacher at the academy, decided she didn't want to leave anyone's design out after reviewing the submission. The dolphin was taped off into dozens of tiny shapes. Students also painted rocks clustered around the sculpture's base.

Habit and art therapy intern Tara O'Brien fundraised to purchase the dolphin through a program under Operation Smile, which sends donors a statue for their contributions to the organization.

The final result will be unveiled Thursday morning and displayed in front of the school.