Community rallies around families of fallen Virginia Beach police officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As families of two Virginia Beach police officers mourn their losses, the community and the Virginia Beach Police Foundation are offering support in the form of prayers, hugs, and financial assistance.

At the Virginia Beach Police Department's Fourth Precinct, two police vehicles have been adorned with flowers and tokens of appreciation. On Sunday, members of the public visited the memorial, leaving behind mementos and praying in silence.

Virginia Beach police set up memorial for fallen officers at Fourth Precinct

Jake Jacocks, with the Virginia Beach Police Foundation, said the organization is committed to helping the families of fallen officers.

A check has already been presented to one of the victim's families, and the foundation is coordinating to provide financial assistance to the family of the second officer.

“To help them with immediate and unexpected needs they may have, financial needs that arise as a result of this tragedy,” Jacocks said. “We will be there long-term to assist them with other issues as they come up that we can help with.”

Jacocks, who is also the former chief of the Virginia Beach Police Department, expressed pride in serving the community and urged residents to show appreciation for law enforcement officers they encounter.

Virginia Beach church takes moment to pray for fallen VBPD officers

“Take time to thank the officers you see in the community whether they’re dining in a restaurant or responding to a call,” he said. “If you get a chance to interact with them, let them know you appreciate them and that you’re thinking of them during this difficult time. It’s truly a tough time for the officers still working the streets.”