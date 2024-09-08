Cornhole tournament to honor Chief Petty Officer Tyler Murphy, killed in 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Those who knew U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Tyler Murphy want to make sure he's not forgotten. They're holding a memorial cornhole tournament Sunday.

It's been more than two years since Murphy died. His friend Gray Livingston told News 3 it's still unbelievable.

"He was just a great guy, you know, the kind of guy that gives you the shirt of his back. He was 40 years old when he was taken from us. He survived 12 deployments in the Navy and then gets killed on Shore Drive, on his favorite holiday July 4," said Livingston.

Murphy grew up in a military family and devoted his life to protecting others. He served as a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer with Special Warfare Combat Craft Crewman.

"He was a true patriot," said Livingston.

Murphy's life was cut short in the early morning hours of July 5, 2022 on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach. Police said Murphy and a man named Joshua Robinson were in a bar dispute just before Murphy was fatally injured. According to police, Robinson allegedly struck Murphy with his car in what they said appeared to be an intentional crash. Police said Robinson and a woman took Murphy to Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Robinson is facing a second degree murder charge in the case. He's on bond awaiting trial which is coming up on Oct. 15. The woman originally faced charges in the incident. Those charges were later dropped.

"None of it has ever made sense. Hopefully the prosecution can tell Tyler's side of the story with the evidence they have and we can finally get some justice," said Livingston.

As Murphy's loved ones wait for the trial, they're keeping his memory alive.

For the past two years they've held a cornhole tournament and fundraiser since Murphy and friends fell in love with cornhole during the pandemic.

"Tyler and I probably played, I wouldn't even know, a couple thousand games of cornhole that year," said Livingston.

Now when Livingston plays he remembers words from Murphy's memorial service:

"You die twice in this life. The first time is when your heart stops beating and the second time when people stop saying your name," quoted Livingston. "We're just trying to keep his name alive."

The Tyler Murphy 3rd Annual Memorial Tournament will be held at noon on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Norfolk's Waterside.

Some of the proceeds go to the Navy Seal Foundation, which played a big role in helping Murphy's family at the time of his death.