Could the Navy stop a restaurant from being built in Seatack along Lake Rudee?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new restaurant is being proposed in the Seatack community of Virginia Beach. In fact, some marking of the land has begun off Owl’s Creek Lane.

Sea Shadow Inlet, LLC, has plans to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant with 95 parking spaces at 919 Owl’s Creek Lane. Michael Sifen is the developer.

According to planners for the City of Virginia Beach, in July 2024, conditions were satisfied and the construction site permit was issued.

Watch: Virginia Beach's Seatack community nationally recognized

New book, new honor for Virginia Beach's Seatack community

During a recent City Council meeting, attorney Mark Stiles said, "I'm not aware of any law that would be violated by the issuance of a building permit, given that zoning is satisfied, if all the other regulations of the city are satisfied. The only question is whether or not the Navy will take action to enforce its easement.”

News 3 reached out to Navy leadership at Naval Air Station Oceana, and Katie Hewett, Public Affairs Officer, wrote “The development of Owl’s Creek Lane for use as a restaurant would not be in compliance with the Grant of Easement.” She added, “A letter was sent to Mr. Sifen Aug. 23, 2024. The letter informs Mr. Sifen that development of Owls Creek Lane for use as a restaurant would be in violation of the Grant of Easement.”

Hewett added that so far, they’ve not received a response to the letter.

Watch: Virginia Beach city leaders looking to improve park in historic black neighborhood

VB city leaders looking to make improvements to park in historic black neighborhood

Some neighbors are speaking out against the development, including Donnie Gregory, President of Seatack Civic League.

“I would love for them to consider the historic value of this place,” Gregory said, after describing how the adjacent land has been in his family for centuries. “I know progress has to happen, but it doesn’t have to happen at our expense.”

Gregory says he’s not just concerned about a restaurant being built. He’s worried even more development will come and change the landscape forever.

News 3 reached out to Eddie Bourdon, attorney for Sifen but has not yet received a response.