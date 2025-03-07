Egg prices affecting restaurants in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Avian Flu outbreak in chickens has played a large part in the rising prices and egg shortage.

Allie Stephens, the owner of Anchor Allies in Virginia Beach say the increased prices have caused changes in their menus.

"We have removed omelets temporarily off the Virginia Beach menu to focus more on products that don’t carry eggs," says Stephens.

She says at least 40 percent of the menu contains eggs.

"I usually buy about nine 30 dozen eggs a week. On average, that 30 dozen would be priced between $45 and $60. Now that same 30 dozen eggs is anywhere between $250 to $300," Stephens said.

It’s been a tough year for restaurants and she’s even noticed the rising prices for beef.

"The beef that I normally buy is around $3.09 a pound. Now that same product is around $4.89 a pound. That’s a significant increase," Stephens said.

Earlier this month, popular chain Waffle House said it would add a 50 cent surcharge per egg onto customers.

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association sent a release saying prices are a threat to the industry, with many restaurants having to raise prices and print new menus to keep up.

Kent Vonfecht, the owner of Lendy’s restaurant in Virginia Beach is also feeling the brunt of rising food prices.

"It’s tough for restaurant owners. For me, wings is the big thing. That’s 60 percent of my business. Wing cases were $168 during COVID. It’s come back down around $100 right now. But I’ve seen it as high as $120 in the last 6 months," Vonfecht said.

Of the more than 147 million birds impacted by the outbreak, over the past 3 years, less than 9 percent have been chickens raised for meat consumption, according to the USDA.

This is keeping chicken prices stable. But egg-laying chickens have been impacted much worse.