Fallen VBPD officer memorial temporarily taken down due to weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department will temporarily dismantle the memorial of their fallen officers in anticipation of inclement weather on Wednesday.

VBPD officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese, who were killed in the line of duty, had an outdoor memorial located at the Fourth Precinct.

Severe weather has placed Hampton Roads under tornado watch until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. News 3 Forecaster Derrah Getter says damaging straight line winds will be the primary threat to this area.

Once conditions permit, the memorial will be brought back and will remain in place until Mar. 11.

The VBPD is currently working on creating "a more permanent tribute to memorialize Officer Girvin and Officer Reese's legacy."