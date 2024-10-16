Family of Landyn Davis frustrated after suspect in case receives bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family of Landyn Davis, a child who was hit by a stray bullet earlier this year, are frustrated after a suspect in their son's case received bond last week.

Eight months since the shooting took place, things are a little more normal inside Landyn's home.

Back in February Landyn was inside his home playing video games when he was shot in the head.

After spending several months in the hospital and returning home in May, his mom said they are focusing on their son's recovery.

"Three times a week we go to physical therapy, I love watching it they have him walking," Emily Rigsby, Landyn's mom, said. "They just put him on a treadmill last week for the first time."

Rigsby said her son is gaining strength and is even beginning to play video games with his friends again.

"They watch TV and play video games every day and whatever else they want to play," Rigsby said.

While laughter can be heard in their home again there are still challenges the family is dealing with.

"It makes us feel like they've let us down," Rigsby said.

Last week Jerry Davis, one of the suspects charged in their son's case received bond.

Court documents say his phone was found at the scene of the shooting that injured Landyn earlier this year.

Davis is charged with malicious wounding and firing a gun into a home.

Last Thursday he received a $10,000 bond.

"It's very heartbreaking especially to see that the bond was so low makes you wonder is that all my son's life was worth or everything that has been taken from him is worth," Rigsby said.

Landyn's parents tell News 3 they are also frustrated because they didn't know about the bond hearing last week and have stayed active in going to hearings.

We reached out to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office who said they strongly objected to the bond but the decision came from the judge.

They also provided this statement on the notification of the hearing:

We had a unique circumstance where we did not make notification of the bond hearing in this case. We have a Victim-Witness team of caseworkers who notify all victims of bond hearings and this is a duty we take very seriously. The prosecutor assigned to the case has talked to the family and will personally contact them directly to notify them of all future court hearings.

"He's on bond he's at home, he's with his kids, he's with his family, he almost took my kid away from me," Steven Davis, Landyn's dad, said. "So in my eyes, he doesn't deserve that time with them."

Davis's bond requires him to be at home on an electronic monitoring system, to live with his family, and to have no contact with the victim's family.

Landyn's parents feel that's not enough.

"No, because he's getting a little bit of freedom that he doesn't deserve," Steven, said.

"If this had happened to one of his children and we received a bond how would he feel? It's not fair like I said," Rigsby said.

News 3 reached out to Davis's attorney for a comment but has not yet heard back.

The next court hearing for Davis is set for December 9.