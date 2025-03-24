Famous Uncle Al's Doghouse holds fundraiser for fallen Virginia Beach officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Business owners in Virginia Beach are raising money for the families of the two fallen Virginia Beach officers who died while conducting a traffic stop.

The owner of Famous Uncle Al’s Dog House in Virginia Beach says a portion of Sunday's sales will go to the families of Officers Cameron Girvin and Chris Reese.

The officers died when they were shot during a traffic stop in the Rosemont Road area of Virginia Beach in February.

Outside of Famous Uncle Al’s, several business owners and vendors held a vendor marketplace. The organizer calls the vendor marketplace "The Dog House Artisan Show."

Heather Stanulis, the organizer says some of those proceeds will also go to the families of Officers Reese and Girvin.

"Cameron Girvin use to frequent Famous Uncle Al’s Doghouse and we really wanted to do something special for him and officer Reese. We are donating a hundred percent of all the vendor fees that were paid today. Each one of these vendors made a donation towards the fundraiser. As well as 25 percent of our sales inside of the doghouse from 11 to 3 today," Stanulis said.

Stanulis says Tapestry Church also made a huge donation.

Around 20 vendors were at Sunday’s artisan show. The next one is scheduled for Sunday, April 27th.