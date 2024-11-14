Festival goers and businesses frustrated by missed SITW deadline

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After Tuesday's Virginia Beach City Council meeting, some who want to see Something In The Water (SITW) happen next year have concerns if it will happen.

"To hear that they can't even make the deadline when they didn't even meet the first deadline is a little frustrating," Alex Eslava who purchased a SITW ticket in September, said.

Eslava was one of the many locals who bought a ticket the day it was on sale for this year's festival only to learn it was postponed hours later.

She said after learning festival organizers did not meet their second deadline to provide a contract by Nov. 1 she wasn't surprised.

On Tuesday during an update on the festival, Mayor Bobby Dyer shared his frustration with the deadline not being met and threatened to pull the plug.

"I do think it's great that the city is going to try and hold them a little bit more accountable," Eslava said.

As of Wednesday, the city tells News 3 there is no update when it comes to the city receiving a contract.

"I can defiantly understand the city's standpoint on that," Amanda Marano, owner of Karma Skate Shop on Atlantic Avenue, said. "There's a lot that goes into preparing for a big festival like this. There's a lot of money spent on the back end from a city point, a safety standpoint, and infrastructure."

Marano said when the festival happens at the Oceanfront the presence can be felt and it attracts more foot traffic to her store.

"I think it would impact the city of Virginia Beach," Marano said if the event was canceled.

She and others like Eslava are hoping the festival can meet a new deadline set for this Friday.

"I understand the city's standpoint but hopefully everyone can kinda pull their ties together and make this happen for the city," Marano said.

Dyer said if not council will be having a conversation on going in another direction next Tuesday.