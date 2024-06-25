Filming starts in Virginia Beach for Pharrell's upcoming movie

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're down at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Tuesday evening, you may notice a big production underway down at the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier.

For most of Tuesday the boardwalk between 14th and 15th Street was closed off as the pier became a filming location for Pharrell Williams's upcoming movie, the city confirmed.

The Virginia Film Office told News 3 earlier this week that filming would be underway for the untitled Pharrell and Michael Gondy project.

What's known about the film so far is that it's a semi-autobiographical musical that takes place in 1977 and is about growing up in Virginia Beach.

"I think it's good I mean I would like to hear more of his history and how it was before he became a star you know like what his favorite spots were," Mychael Finney, who noticed the filming going on, said. "Like if he went to Ocean Eddies and enjoyed their fish sandwich."

The pier closure and beach area will remain in effect until midnight.