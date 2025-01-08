Former Virginia Beach deputies charged with murder in Rolin Hill's death get bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three former Virginia Beach deputies accused of murder in the death of Rolin Hill, who died in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while in jail last June, were all granted bond Wednesday morning.

Eric Baptiste, 39, of Virginia Beach; Michael Kidd, 39, of Chesapeake; and Kevin Wilson, 34, are charged with second-degree murder, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Baptiste and Kidd also face assault and battery charges, with five counts against Baptiste and two against Kidd.

The charges followed a special grand jury hearing evidence regarding Hill’s arrest and booking at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, as reported by the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Baptiste, Kidd, and Wilson all turned themselves in after the charges were announced.

Hill was arrested on June 4, accused of trespassing at a 7-Eleven at the corner of Dam Neck Road and Brigands Way. An arrest warrant obtained by News 3 indicated that he refused to leave and became disorderly.

While in custody at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, deputies described him as "uncooperative and combative" before restraining him. Shortly after arriving at the booking area, court documents report that Hill experienced a medical emergency. He was taken to the hospital, where he died on June 10.

The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, determining it was due to "positional and mechanical asphyxia resulting from restraint with neck and torso compression."

