Former Virginia Beach Fire Chief declares victory in district 1 city council election

Posted at 10:00 PM, Jan 09, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There is a winner in the Virginia Beach city council seat district 1 special election.

Former Virginia Beach Fire Chief David Hutcheson's team has declared victory against attorney John Napier and activist and disability claims center founder Teresa Gladney.

Hutcheson has 47.3% of the vote for the district with 11 precincts reporting, according to the Virginia Elections website.

