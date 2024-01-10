Former Virginia Beach Fire Chief declares victory in district 1 city council election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There is a winner in the Virginia Beach city council seat district 1 special election.

Former Virginia Beach Fire Chief David Hutcheson's team has declared victory against attorney John Napier and activist and disability claims center founder Teresa Gladney.

Hutcheson has 47.3% of the vote for the district with 11 precincts reporting, according to the Virginia Elections website.

