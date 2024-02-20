Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Hampton Roads Transit bus hit by gunfire in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police investigating
Virginia Beach Police
Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 17:39:59-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating after a Hampton Roads Transit bus was hit by gunfire.

According to an HRT spokesperson, the bus was hit around 8 p.m. Feb. 17 on Shore Drive near the intersection of South Oliver Drive.

Chesapeake express lanes drone shot

Chesapeake

New express lanes open on I-64 in Chesapeake

Colter Anstaett
4:36 PM, Feb 20, 2024

One passenger and the bus operator were on board at the time, but neither were hurt.

If you have any information, submit a tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier