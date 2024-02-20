Hampton Roads Transit bus hit by gunfire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating after a Hampton Roads Transit bus was hit by gunfire.

According to an HRT spokesperson, the bus was hit around 8 p.m. Feb. 17 on Shore Drive near the intersection of South Oliver Drive.

Chesapeake New express lanes open on I-64 in Chesapeake Colter Anstaett

One passenger and the bus operator were on board at the time, but neither were hurt.

If you have any information, submit a tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com