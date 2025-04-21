Haygood triple shooting began as argument on front porch before suspect fired: Court docs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man with prior firearm and narcotics convictions has been identified as the suspect in a triple shooting on Haygood Road on April 14 that sent three people — including himself — to the hospital, police said Monday.

Eugene Martin, 36, has been charged with:



Two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2nd Offense)

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Discharging a Firearm in Public

Possession of a Firearm while Distributing or Possessing with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

Possession of a Schedule I or II Substance with Intent to Distribute (3rd Offense)

According to a criminal complaint reviewed by WTKR News 3, Martin was at the home of another of the victims — a woman who lives on Haygood Road.

Watch related: Three injured in Haygood Road shooting

Three injured in VB shooting on Haygood Road

Martin and the woman began arguing and she tried to kick him out, but he remained on the porch arguing with her. Another man in the home came out with a gun, the complaint says. The second man told police he saw Martin with a gun and reported Martin shot first. The second man returned fire.

WTKR News 3 has chosen not to identify the others involved because they have not been charged with a crime.

Another witness reported seeing Martin's gun firing in the direction of the house, the complaint says. They also found 30 pills in his pocket, which Martin told police were ecstasy for personal use.

“We are, once again, reporting on an incidence of gun violence involving a felon illegally possessing a firearm," said Chief Paul Neudigate. “I can state unequivocally based on 35 years of policing that the number one precursor to shooting violence is felons in possession of firearms. If we truly want to be serious about reducing gun violence, I urge our community to send the message to our elected officials and all parts of the criminal justice system that we must treat these offenses with the seriousness they deserve and demand substantial penalties.”

Watch related: 6 hurt in 3 shootings in VB in 24 hours

6 people hurt in 3 Virginia Beach shootings in less than 24 hours

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Haygood Road, not far from Luxford Elementary and Bayside High.

It was one of three shootings in Virginia Beach inside of 24 hours that left a total of six people hurt.