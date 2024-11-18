'He taught me love:' VB mom remembers son killed in pedestrian crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Getting behind the wheel of a car is a big responsibility. You are taking your life into your own hands and also the lives of others.

Sunday was 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims'. News 3 spoke with Kimberly Griffin, a mom of three who lost two sons within a short time frame of four years.

"Christopher was my first-born son, I had him at a young age at 18 years old he was a great young man," said Griffin. "Chris gave me hope and an understanding of what motherhood was. I was young I needed love and he taught me love,"

Griffin says her 36-year-old son Christopher lost his life last New Year's Eve in a pedestrian accident.

"New Year's Eve is a big celebration because it's new beginnings but that new beginning ended for me for the reason Chris gained his wings,"

That night, the police told Griffin that Chris had been crossing a street and had not seen a car approaching.

"I hit the floor immediately crying and screaming and I'm like tell me this is not real it can't be real I just lost a son," explained Griffin.

In 2019, Griffin lost her 27-year-old son Joey to fentanyl poisoning.

To cope with her grief, Griffin created a magazine publication called 'Bully', a resource for people to share their stories of loss and resilience.

Griffin says this platform has helped her face her grief.

"It gave me a lot of therapy listening to the stories of other individuals share their story of hope and how they overcame their challenges in life," said Griffin.

As the holiday season approaches, Griffin says she's not prepared for two empty seats at the dinner table.

"I feel left out," said Griffin. "Everybody celebrates a lot of things with their children with their sons and I have one son living, you don't expect to go through life without your children leaving before you,"

Virginia State Police have recorded 745 traffic fatalities so far in 2024.

Griffin says too many people are careless on the road and are encouraging drivers to be more mindful.

"I think they take it too lightly on the damages it can do to the body the damage it can do to the mind," said Griffin. "Even if you survive that accident you're going to suffer with some type of trauma and the impact that it can do,"