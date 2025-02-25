Hidden airline fees: How to avoid surprises when booking flights

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some travelers have noticed hidden fees when booking on certain airline websites, sparking a discussion about what to look for when reserving flights.

Recently, one of my friends looked at their credit card statement and saw an extra fee for a yearly subscription with Spirit Airlines.

They reached out to Spirit, but the company wouldn't cancel because the passengers technically signed up for the service whether they knew it or not. So, I started thinking: what do we need to watch out for when booking flights?

For more on that, I turned to Latifah Al-Hazza because traveling has always been in her blood.

“My father is trying to go to every country in the world, so I've always tagged along as much as possible,” Al-Hazza said.

Al-Hazza was on a trip in Kuwait during our interview, though she lives with her parents in Virginia Beach. Beacuse over the years, she and her mom have become a travel duo, creating Femscape Sojourns.

“My mom is my best friend. So that's when we kind of decided to take our love of travel and just turn it into a business,” she said. “We take mothers and daughters on trips around the world, primarily to places that a lot of women maybe feel like they can't travel to alone or as a female.”

Even with the number of stamps in her passport, she admits to having some travel trouble.

“I have been duped into [purchasing] insurance. That's usually already check-marked, and you have to go in and uncheck it. I don’t normally buy it though because I have insurance through my credit card,” said Al-Hazza. “[The insurance] can range from like $14 to $300, so that has been quite a hassle to try to call the airline and tell them I don't want insurance. I mean, some [companies] are like, well, you clicked on it; what can we do?”

And that's what happened with Al-Hazza and Spirit, she missed the option to opt out of the “Spirit Saver$ Club” option. She was charged an additional $69.95 as a result.

Becky Blaine, senior newsletter editor with The Points Guy, says this is not uncommon.

“It’s very easy, I think, for consumers to go through thinking, 'Oh, I'm getting this low fare. This is great,' but not realizing that there's a box at the top of that screen that says, 'by clicking and choosing this fare, you're enrolling in this program,'" Blaine said.

It’s even easier for that to happen if you don't travel all that often.

“Not all airline websites are created equal; some show you round-trip fares. Some show you one-way. So, you have to really get to that pricing page to figure out what the total that I'm going to be charged for this fare," Blaine added.

There have been a lot of federal changes to try to make the cost of flying more transparent for consumers. I asked Blaine if airlines have made those changes yet.

“I think some of the airlines are still in the process of making some of those consumer-facing changes and protections that the last administration had tried to put into place through the Department of Transportation," Blaine said.

Al-Hazza advises travelers to not rush when booking — credit cards can be used for extra protection.

“I would really take my time and read through the website, and if you have any questions, Google it on the side, call the airline just to confirm that there's nothing—no hidden fees that you don't know about," Al-Hazza said.

I also asked if Blaine has any more advice. She says to lean into Google Flights and book directly with an airline instead of a third-party company. The Points Guy also has a Points 101 program aimed at teaching people how to maximize points and miles.

“If you're new to points and miles [you can learn] how to set a goal, work towards that goal, earn those points and miles, and then book that first redemption trip,” said Blaine says.

If you learn how to travel smarter and cheaper, you'll be able to leverage protections in your favor.