How removing trees on Oceana Blvd. relates to Dominion Energy's offshore wind farm?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Construction and tree clearing near Naval Air Station Oceana is catching the attention of drivers and neighbors.

Dominion Energy says work along Oceana Boulevard and Harper’s Road is part of the Coastal Virginia Wind project.

Virginia Beach Dominion Energy to pay almost $1M for 'visual impacts' of offshore wind farm Colter Anstaett

Carrie Rose Pace, a senior communications specialist with Dominion Energy’s electric transmission department, explained that the tree clearing along Oceana Boulevard, across from the base, is related to this project. She described it as duct bank work to install cables for the power that will be generated by the offshore wind farm.

“We’re going to remove lane by lane in sections," said Rose Pace, referring to Oceana Boulevard. "So we can get down to the sub-road level and install the conduit which is where we’ll install the cables through.”

Construction on Oceana Boulevard started this week and Dominion says it will go through July. Rose Pace explained at least one lane will remain open in each direction at all times and that work will be limited to the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Onshore construction in Virginia Beach is expected to continue through the end of 2025.

The offshore wind project involves 176 wind turbines and Dominion says the power they’ll produce will provide power for up to 660,000 homes.