Jury selection begins for former VB officer accused of sexual assault on duty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jury selection began Monday in the case of former Virginia Beach police officer Sean Fearon, who is accused of abduction and sexual penetration with an object while on duty, stemming from an incident that began during a traffic stop in June 2024.

News 3 was in the courtroom as Fearon pleaded not guilty to the charges, and said he wants jury trial to determine his fate.

Witnesses and the alleged victim were present in court.

Court documents provide more details on former VB police officer accused of sexual offense

The original group of 50 potential jurors was narrowed down to 24.

According to court documents, on the day of the alleged incident, Fearon responded to a fender bender crash in the Haygood area of Virginia Beach.

Evidence alleges Fearon allowed the victim to move her car to a nearby Trusit Bank parking lot, and told the other driver they could leave. At one point, the victim allegedly invited Fearon to meet her at a Jiffy Lube nearby.

Documents reveal during the incident the two were allegedly flirting and engaging in sexual touching.

After police got a complaint about Fearon's conduct, the department's detective bureau immediately started investigating.

Fearon is due back in court Tuesday, June 10.