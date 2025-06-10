Looking for summer fun on a budget? Rent it

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As schools release students for summer break, parents are looking for affordable activities to keep their kids occupied.

With a number of budget-friendly rental programs across Hampton Roads, don’t feel like you need to break the bank to have a little fun.

At Northwest River Park & Campground in Chesapeake, individuals and families can rent outdoor spaces or sporting equipment.

Lynn Jordan, the public information coordinator for Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said, "We just have so many opportunities for people to get out and be in nature."

At Northwest River Park & Campground, you can rent a gazebo, a large group shelter (holds about 150 people), a small shelter (holds about 35 people), and the Marian Whitehurst Memorial Garden. An equestrian area is also open to horse owners with valid membership.

The city also has dozens of other public parks with similar amenities.

At NWRP, Jordan said, “we have paddle boats, canoes, kayaks. People can take advantage of that while they've got their family gathering or picnic going on.”

For $10 an hour, visitors can rent canoes, single kayaks, and bikes. Paddle boats are available for $5 an hour, with mini golf at $3 per person and disc golf for $2 per day.

Jordan said, "we always try to get input from people, and we try to improve our programs."

If these activities don’t suit your lifestyle, or interests, consider checking out the Virginia Beach Public Library system.

Ashley Barrineau, branch manager of the Princess Anne Area Library, said, "there's a lot more than just books here."

Items available to rent for free include surfboards, picnic baskets, gardening kits, and even telescopes. Some library branches offer Nintendo Switches and other electronics.

"This gives you a chance to do all of those things and kind of play with [different activities] without having to give in, like a huge investment," Barrineau said.

Renting vs. buying is helpful for any budget.

Barrineau has been instrumental in bringing the "Library of Things" to life. She said it started about two years ago with grant support from the Library Foundation.

“Once we saw that it was working and the customers really liked it, we went ahead and expanded it out to the other branches [across the city],” she said.

She said bringing these programs to light is often more about supporting the community and helping people stay connected.

“We're really trying to create community here in our libraries and give people a way to stay connected to one another, save money, [and] make new friends," Barrineau said.

First visitors will need to get a library card and sign a waiver, which stays active for one year. After that, they can rent items for up to three weeks.

As a mom, Barrineau said it has been helpful to entertain her two curious children.

“My sons interests have varied over the years, from, you know, dinosaurs to dragons to taekwondo to basketball, pickleball. If I bought everything that he was interested in, I would be struggling as a mom, and I don't know where I would keep it all because some of these things take up a lot of space," she said.

To see what inventory is in stock, check online, call the branch, or stop by any library in Virginia Beach.

Additionally, there are gaming programs, LEGO programs, crafting, and activities catered to people in the early stages of dementia—all free of charge.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) also has free resources for families. According to the website, DWR “provides loaner fishing tackle at no charge to groups and individuals who are involved in fishing programs or just going fishing for fun. It is easy and free! Just contact the Tackle Loaner Location nearest you, reserve the equipment you need, pick it up before your fishing event or trip and return when finished.”