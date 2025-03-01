Loved ones, community gathers for celebrations of life for fallen VBPD Officers Girvin, Reese

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Joint celebrations of life for VBPD Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese, who were killed in the line of duty last weekend, are taking place Saturday.

Watch: Community continues to rally around families of fallen Virginia Beach officers

The celebrations of life, open to the public, start at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach.

WTKR News 3 will have live coverage of the service on-air and online.

Obituary information states Officer Cameron Girvin, 25, graduated from VBPD’s 68th Police Academy and was sworn in as a certified officer on June 19, 2020. Officer Christopher Reese, 30, was a member of the 72nd Police Academy and was sworn in as a certified officer on July 29, 2022.

Watch: Loved ones reflect on Officer Girvin, a "fun-loving" expecting father, and Officer Reese, an "unbelievable guy" known for his positivity

The partners tragically died after they were shot while conducting a traffic stop last Friday.

The obituaries include a space to offer condolences and information on how to give a contribution in honor of the fallen officers:

