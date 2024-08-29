Man accused of abducting kids, stabbing ex-wife to be in Virginia Beach court Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dana Plummer, the man who police say abducted his three kids after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife and stepdaughter, is now back in Virginia Beach is scheduled to appear in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations court Thursday morning and General District Court in the afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the commonwealth's attorney.

Plummer, 36, was extradited from Maryland to Virginia to face the charges the commonwealth brought against him, which include the following: two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault. He had previously waived his right to an extradition hearing.

TIMELINE: 3 children abducted by father in Virginia Beach leads to deadly car crash in Maryland

The charges are in connection to a series of alleged crimes that left a woman and four children injured — including an infant who died — according to police.

Plummer went to his ex-wife’s Virginia Beach home on Jay Are Court on Wednesday night, August 14, when police say he stabbed his stepdaughter and his ex-wife, and took their three children.

The abduction prompted state police to issue an AMBER Alert for the three children, which included a description of Plummer and the vehicle he was driving.

On the morning of August 15, Plummer led police on a chase from Fairfax County into Prince George’s County, Md. police say. He ultimately crashed on I-495 with his kids in the car.

All three kids, aged 1, 5 and 7, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say. Later that day, police confirmed that the 1-year-old girl did not survive.