Man charged in connection to Christmas Eve shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured in Virginia Beach

Posted at 11:39 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 11:39:45-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Weeks after a Christmas Eve shooting left one man dead and two others injured in Virginia Beach, police have identified a suspect.

Police say on Christmas Eve just after midnight, were sent to the 800 block of Riverbend Road following reports of shots fired.

There, officers say they found two men who had been shot. They identified one: Antonio Wolfe, 42, from Portsmouth. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man they found was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He remains in critical condition, police say.

Later, police say a third man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital. He was “related to the incident” and has since been released, police say.

Police are now learning that the shooting happened after a confrontation among partygoers turned violent.

A 37-year-old Portsmouth man named Marquise Bunn was identified by police as a suspect. Bunn was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm related to the incident, police say. He’s now also charged with Second-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

