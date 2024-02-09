Man charged with arson in connection to fire at home on Wessex Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been charged with arson nearly a week after crews responded to a fire at a Virginia Beach home.

After investigating and speaking with witnesses, Virginia Beach Fire Investigators arrested Michael Deatherage, according to fire officials. He was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 8, and is currently being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, VBFD added.

Around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 2, crews worked to put out a fire in the 1000 block of Wessex Lane, according to VBFD. Fire officials say the two-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire left three adults and two pets without a home, VBFD says. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

Deatherage has been charged with Arson to an Occupied Structure, according to VBFD.

