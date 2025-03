VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died following a fight in Virginia Beach on Saturday, according to police.

At 8:47 p.m., Virginia Beach police said they responded to a fight in progress at the 5200 Block of Princess Anne Road. Upon arriving, they found an adult man unresponsive at the scene.

Police say the man died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital.

News 3 will provide updates when more information becomes available.