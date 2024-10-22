Man riding bicycle dies following vehicle crash, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A vehicle crash involving a cyclist has left one man dead, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officials responded to reports of a car crash involving a cyclist on Sunday, October 13. The crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of 30th St. and Arctic Ave. When officials arrived at the scene they found a man with serious injuries and he was transported to a local hospital, where he died 3 days later, according to VBPD.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with first responders.

Police identified the cyclist as Matthew Hurley, 37, of Virginia Beach. The incident remains under investigation.

