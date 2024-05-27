Man taken into custody after firing shots at Virginia Beach apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was taken into custody after firing shots at a Virginia Beach apartment complex on Monday, according to police.

Police say a call came in around 6:15 a.m. about a person with a gun at an apartment complex on Ivywood Road.

The man barricaded himself in an apartment that he didn't live in and started shooting when officers arrived at the complex, police say. Officers then began evacuating residents to keep them safe, police added.

Shortly after, the man exited the apartment and was taken into custody, police say. VBPD says no one was hurt during the incident.

Police haven't shared information about the man's identity or if he's facing charges yet.

