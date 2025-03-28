'Miracle Man' in Virginia Beach says he is 'living proof' of why every 911 call matters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a poignant reminder of the heroism displayed by first responders, David Preuss survived a near-fatal cardiac arrest at his Virginia Beach home on October 21, 2023.

Virginia Beach EMS crews and firefighters discovered him unconscious on his bedroom floor. His wife and son had called 911, and with the help of the dispatcher, performed CPR.

Doctors initially prepared his wife and son for the worst, stating he had only a 5% chance of survival.

Thursday afternoon, Preuss had an emotional reunion with the team that saved him. He expressed his gratitude by sharing a heartfelt message, emphasizing the importance of every shift, every call, and every patient. "I am living proof of that," he said.

Choking up, Preuss reflected on the significance of the first responders' actions, stating, “Every moment I share with my family are moments that shouldn’t exist. It all came from your ability to make the right decisions that morning. But what I want you to know is that your impact extends far beyond just saving one life. You saved a family: a son from losing his father, a wife from losing her husband.”

Since his recovery, Preuss says he has lost more than 100 pounds. He shared a photo of him wearing a jersey that read, "Miracle Man."