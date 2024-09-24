Missing swimmer found dead at VB Oceanfront; police working to ID 2nd body

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After two swimmers went missing Saturday night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, police confirmed one was found dead and they're working to identify another body they recovered Tuesday morning.

One of the two swimmers was pronounced deceased after his body was recovered from the ocean Monday around 7:30 p.m. at 16th Street, police say. Police have identified him as 22-year-old Sergio Olcot Ajbal from Chesapeake.

Police say they recovered another dead body from the water Tuesday just before 4:30 a.m. It's unclear if the body they recovered is the other missing swimmer as police are currently working to confirm the person's identity.

Rescuers started their search for the missing swimmers — Sergio Olcot Ajbal and Sergio Xinico, 22, also from Chesapeake — after they got a call Saturday night about three people "struggling to make it to shore," police say.

The third man washed ashore Saturday night and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

