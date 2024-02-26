Motive in Virginia Beach Town Center shooting not revealed in court records

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Court records don't reveal a motive as to why the man accused of shooting at Town Center over the weekend opened fire.

Eric Oliver faces 12 charges and was arraigned in court on Monday afternoon.

During the brief hearing, a judge read Oliver his charges and appointed him a public defender.

Virginia Beach 30 y.o. man arrested, charged after shots fired in VB Town Center parking garage Web Staff

Court records say police responded to an active shooter type situation on Saturday afternoon at the Apex parking garage.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but the court documents say people had to duck for cover and two vehicles were damaged.

Police then went level by level to clear out the garage before finding and arresting Oliver.

"I was actually really shocked," said Bianca Wallace, who lives nearby. "We don't normally have things like that happening in this neighborhood, so it was a big shock."

The shooting remains unexplained. The court records say Oliver was a convicted felon who shouldn't have had a gun.

Watch previous coverage: 30 y.o. man arrested, charged after shots fired in VB Town Center parking garage

Police also say he had an extended magazine clip.

"I can't believe it really happened," Carvell Wigall, another neighbor. "This is a really nice neighborhood, so I just couldn't believe that it happened."

The court records say Oliver appeared intoxicated at the magistrate's office after being arrested and said he didn't remember what happened.

He then was verbally aggressive with a law enforcement officer and moved towards an officer, according to court documents.

Oliver was then removed from the office and put in jail, where he remains without bond.