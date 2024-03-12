Motorcycle benefit ride planned for 8-year-old shot in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcycle benefit ride will be held on March 23 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to raise help money for an 8-year-old who was hit by a stray bullet last month.

Friends and family members of Landyn Davis are throwing the benefit ride at the 24th Street Park at noon.

On Feb. 13 Landyn was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games inside his home.

Since then, Landyn and his family have been at CHKD in Norfolk as he continues to recover.

John Hood Landyn on his dad's bike

“We want as many people as possible to come to this free event for Landyn,” said Ryan Moore, a longtime family friend, and Virginia Beach resident. “He’s fighting to recover and won’t be able to be there with us, but, if he was at the event, he would want people to have fun, be safe, and be generous.”

WTKR spoke with Moore days after Landyn was shot and at that time he was trying to gather community partners to hold this event.

Moore added that 100% of the ride’s proceeds go to Landyn and his family.

Landyn’s Ride will include a Motorcycle Cruise, with reserved parking on Atlantic Avenue, family-friendly activities, food, candy, entertainment, and more than $20,000 so far in a silent auction and raffle prizes.

Local band Buckshot will kick off the event at noon on the 24th Street stage. Harpoon Larry’s, Baja Cantina, Chicho’s, and Seaside Raw Bar will cater the event with food and drink specials, portions of which go to Landyn.