New 'Strawberry Fest at the Beach' this spring pays tribute to canceled Pungo festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the hopes of filling the strawberry-sized hole in the hearts of many missing the Pungo festival, a new strawberry festival is taking shape this year called “Strawberry Fest at the Beach.”

While welcoming diners for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a business owner told News 3 about the new event hosted in the Beach's Artery District — an area comprised of more than 50 small businesses near Laskin Road from Birdneck toward the Oceanfront.

Jesse Wykle, owner of Aloha Snacks and president of the Artery District nonprofit, told News 3's Angela Bohon that the new Strawberry Fest will pay homage to the beloved Pungo festival.

The Pungo Strawberry Festival had been canceled several years in a row, largely due to traffic and parking issues.

The new festival will include nearby restaurants and will feature strawberry-based dishes with fruit bought at local, Pungo farms.

No date set for Strawberry Fest at the Beach, but Wykle said it will likely be held in May.

For now, Restaurant week in Virginia Beach goes through January 26. Click here for more information.