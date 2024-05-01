Operation Blessing helps Nebraska residents devastated by tornadoes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local nonprofit is helping people in Nebraska who are left with little to nothing after tornadoes tore through the state.

Operation Blessing, based in Virginia Beach, sent its U.S. Disaster Relief to the state to clear the damage left behind in Elkhorn: an area in Omaha that officials say was hit especially hard by the recent storms.

WATCH: Tornadoes kill 4 in Oklahoma as residents begin cleanup in Nebraska and Iowa

One Elkhorn resident's home sustained severe damage, including broken windows, roof issues and structural issues, the nonprofit says. Additionally, the home's outbuildings and several vehicles were destroyed in the storms.

Volunteers helped clear debris around the home, bought supplies, and started a timber frame for a new shelter for the resident's farm animals.

Before providing aid in Nebraska, the Operation Blessing team was helping Louisiana residents who were also impacted by the devastating tornadoes.