Outdoor inflatable park coming to Virginia Beach's Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you or your kids enjoy getting outside and jumping around, you’ll love this. A new outdoor park filled with inflatables will soon be coming to Virginia Beach.

The park will have several inflatables to play in.

Funbox parks typically pop up during warmer months in mall parking lots. This park will be in the parking lot of Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach.

FUNBOX

The franchise owner says it will be in the lot behind the movie theater, starting May 3.

"It’s a great way for kids to get out and have fun," Andrea Morris, the Virginia Beach Funbox Franchisee said. "There will be one large inflatable section, an obstacle course, a marshmallow mountain, a separate toddler tent, so there’s tons of different areas for all ages to play."

The park will be open throughout the summer.